Shakeups to Ohio’s State Teachers Retirement System board

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s governor has removed a board member of the State Teachers Retirement System and appointed a replacement as a another member was ousted in an election.

Gov. Mike DeWine removed Wade Steen and appointed G. Brent Bishop as his replacement, DeWine’s office announced in a statement. DeWine said he changed his appointment to the board because Steen allegedly missed three meetings and partially attended three others. He also cited concerns Steen was viewed as favoring a specific investment firm for STRS at the expense of a “thorough, competitive, and public process.”

“I agree with retired teachers who have voiced their anger and disagreement with recent decisions by STRS regarding investments and benefits,” said Gov. DeWine in a statement. “I am in favor of retired teachers getting a cost-of-living adjustment from STRS. I supported Auditor Faber conducting a forensic audit on the system. I’ve questioned how staff have received raises and bonuses when the retirees they serve got nothing. I believe STRS should consider investment strategies to increase returns. And, I believe that changes to investment vendors should be made through a competitive and transparent public process.”

DeWine went on to say he does not support favoring select money management firms.

“Most critically, I am not in favor of board members failing to advocate for our retired teachers and the long-term health of their retirement funds,” said DeWine.

DeWine encouraged the board to evaluate investment strategies and vendors employed by STRS to bolster the long-term health of the STRS funds, reduce waste and fulfill ‘promises made’ to retired teachers on cost-of-living adjustments, even if that means changing money management firms employed by STRS.

Steen’s removal isn’t the only change to the board in recent days. The Ohio Education Association said Arthur Lard did not win re-election to the STRS board, calling the results disappointing. Pat Davison will replace Lard.

The OEA thanked Lard for his commitment to pension security and health of the system for active, retired and future teachers.

“As the Board moves forward, it is more important than ever that every teacher in Ohio takes an active interest in the work of the STRS Board,” the OEA said in a statement. “STRS must make good on its promise to ensure that every teacher receives a guaranteed pension they can’t outlive, not just for active and retired teachers today but to make sure we can continue to bring excellent educators into the profession in the future to serve Ohio’s students. Risky investment schemes that undermine the future of the pension cannot be tolerated. STRS faces difficult challenges in the years ahead, including market instability and growing inflation, and the work of the STRS Board will be critical if our pension system is to weather those storms. We wish Pat Davidson the best as he assumes his new responsibilities on the Board. We also look forward to working with all members of the STRS Board to ensure that all members, current and future, have a pension they can count on for the rest of their lives.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.