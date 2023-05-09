Take care of your mental health this summer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month and it’s also the time when school is rounding out for most students. And while many associate school with homework, exams, and sometimes less than desirable school lunches, for someone struggling with mental health, school is a safe zone.

The Executive Director of the National Alliance on Mental Health Illness Greater Toledo , or NAMI, Robin Isenberg said school is place where teachers can spot signs of poor mental health, and it’s also a place where students can socialize.

“Come summertime, a lot of parents work and if they don’t have summer camp or some kind of an activity, then they’re kind of left at home to sit by themselves, be isolated”, said Isenberg.

That isolation can bring about or heighten symptoms of depression.

Isenberg noted signs of depression to look out for as a parent. She said changes in appetites and sleep schedule are red flags, as well as losing interest in things you’re always interested in.

Something else to note is that depression, doesn’t always look like sadness.

“Their coping skills might come out as anger”, said Isenberg.

There are Navigators at NAMI who parents can talk to about next steps. They can offer advice on decisions like referring your child to a psychiatrist versus a therapist. As for solutions at home, Isenberg prescribed unplugging from your phone and some sunshine.

“Walking, listening to your favorite music, meditating, watching a funny movie that you really like, you know those things are all great”, said Isenberg.

NAMIWalks Greater Toledo has a fundraising walk May 20 at NAMI Greater Toledo featuring multiple sponsors. You can find NAMI Great Toledo at 4334 Secor Road or contact them at 419-243-1119 for more information regarding the fundraising event or their mental health services.

