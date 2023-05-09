A tasty new life for the old Civic Auditorium at the Erie Street Market

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Civic Auditorium at the Erie Street Market is about to undergo a multi-million dollar transformation that will help bring dreams to life while creating jobs and small businesses.

It was once full of activity, but it’s been a much different story since 2006, and there have been a lot of starts and stops when it comes to revitalizing the space. But thanks to a team effort, it will be a hub of activity in downtown Toledo with a focus on food as it will soon be a culinary innovation center.

“We think of this space as a food systems, education and innovation hub. It will truly be a culinary hub and heartbeat in the City of Toledo,” said Sandy Spang, Deputy Director of Economic Development for the City of Toledo.

The old Pepe’s Restaurant at the auditorium will be home to the Opportunity Kitchen, a workforce development program for those who want to learn or sharpen culinary skills. The Center for Innovative Food Technology will also be in the space helping those working to bring an idea to the plate.

“It will be a training center where you can develop a product you are interested in taking to market. And for those in the food business, there will also be a fully-licensed commercial kitchen,” said Spang.

There’s also an element to help people get a taste of running a business. Spang says the auditorium will become a so-called food incubator where entrepreneurs can sell their products.

“This will be a lively place to come sample a lot of great food from people getting their start with their first restaurant,” said Spang.

But the incubator will only be a temporary home. The goal is for it to be a launching pad to get people into their own space.

“What we are trying to do is create a pipeline of potential businesses to go and occupy brick and mortar spaces in some of our historic business districts,” said Brandon Sehlhorst, Director of Economic Development for the City of Toledo. “Not only will this be a place to receive support, but we are here to help you scale up and provide wrap-around help. That includes financing, workforce development and a built-in customer base at the farmer’s market. When you look at the city of Toledo’s economic development strategy, we are focused on innovation and scale ups. This is a great example of that focus.”

The auditorium will also include a program to help make healthy food more accessible.

“We will have a retail food commissary where small corner markets can buy healthy food at reasonable prices to sell in their neighborhoods,” said Spang.

A lot of people and organizations have come to the table to make this possible from the local to the federal level. Many of them were at the auditorium today.

“There are a lot of great partners involved in this project from throughout the entrepreneurial ecosystem who are committed to making it happen,” said Sehlhorst.

The project will have a price tag of about $10 million. Some of that money is already in place through federal and city dollars. The plan is to also secure tax credits. The goal is to begin renovation work next year and be finished sometime in 2025.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department and the Economic and Community Development Institute are also part of the effort.

