Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
ODI Phone Bank

BG Board of Education hires new superintendent

During a special meeting on May 10, it was announced that Ted Haselman will be the new...
During a special meeting on May 10, it was announced that Ted Haselman will be the new superintendent of Bowling Green Local Schools.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bowling Green Board of Education has hired a new superintendent.

During a special meeting on May 10, it was announced that Ted Haselman, the superintendent at Pike-Delta-York Local Schools, will be the new superintendent of Bowling Green City Schools.

The search for a new superintendent began with a pool of 17 candidates that was then narrowed down to three finalists: Bruce Otley, Kimberly Brueck and Haselman. The Bowling Green community then had a chance to meet the candidates on April 26 before the final decision was made.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demajio "JoJo" Striker was shot and killed at the age of 23. It happened in February of 2017.
Man sentenced in murder of transgender Toledo woman
Ohio school choice programs debate
The ‘backpack bill’ is back on the table in Ohio
Two people were shot on Tuesday night, Maumee Police say.
Maumee Police: Two people shot in Toledo, victims drive to Maumee convenient store
Lucas County Board selects site for new jail
MSP says that Steven Bails and his wife Narena Bails were arrested in North Carolina after a...
MSP: Two suspects identified in murder of Monroe Woman

Latest News

5/10/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
5/10/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Today, we’re taking an excursion to Toledo’s east side at The Docks where the catch of the day...
Dine in the 419: The Real Seafood Co.
Today, we’re taking an excursion to Toledo’s east side at The Docks where the catch of the day...
Dine in the 419: The Real Seafood Co.
Constitutional overhaul to head to Ohio voters in special election
Constitutional overhaul to head to Ohio voters in special election