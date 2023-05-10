BG Board of Education hires new superintendent

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bowling Green Board of Education has hired a new superintendent.

During a special meeting on May 10, it was announced that Ted Haselman, the superintendent at Pike-Delta-York Local Schools, will be the new superintendent of Bowling Green City Schools.

The search for a new superintendent began with a pool of 17 candidates that was then narrowed down to three finalists: Bruce Otley, Kimberly Brueck and Haselman. The Bowling Green community then had a chance to meet the candidates on April 26 before the final decision was made.

