DeWine unveils reimagined Ohio campaign

DeWine reintroduced the “Ohio, The Heart of it All” tagline, which was the state’s tourism slogan between 1984 and 2001.(Governor DeWine's Office)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine, First Lady Fran DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted unveiled a reimagined Ohio campaign on Wednesday.

While celebrating Ohio Tourism Day, DeWine reintroduced the “Ohio, The Heart of it All” tagline, which was the state’s tourism slogan between 1984 and 2001. DeWine’s office says it will resume the tagline to promote Ohio not only as a great place to visit, but also a great place to live, learn, work and raise a family.

“As Ohio evolves into a powerhouse for technology and innovation, we’re looking at the classic ‘Ohio, The Heart of it All’ tagline in a new way,” said Governor DeWine. “Our state is thriving, and we want the world to know that Ohio is the heart of technology, the heart of opportunity, the heart of adventure, and the heart of family.”

According to DeWine’s office, the new logo and refreshed brand will be promoted through social media posts and radio while brand videos will be running on broadcast, Connected TV and YouTube. The videos will be set to the song “Must be the Love” by Wesley Bright & The Honeytones, a soul band from Akron. The logo was designed by Columbus-based Ron Foth Advertising.

“The state’s new marketing strategy will be holistic, encompassing the message that Ohio offers job opportunities, family-friendly communities and a great quality of life in addition to incredible tourism-related events, destinations, and attractions,” said DeWine’s office.

You can view the brand video below:

