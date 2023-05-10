Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
ODI Phone Bank

Dine in the 419: The Real Seafood Co.

By Tony Geftos
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Today, we’re taking an excursion to Toledo’s east side at The Docks where the catch of the day is The Real Seafood Co.

“Well, the first thing that you experience when you walk into the Real Seafood Co., other than the grandiose size of the restaurant, of course, and you’re looking through and seeing the water out back, is just the smell of the garlic rolls that are cooking,” described Kelly Becker, General Manager. She said the restaurant has been a T-town mainstay since it opened in December of 1999.

“So, today, we’re doing our blackened swordfish,” explained Executive Chef Paul Cerveny. “The seasoning of the swordfish is very, very important.”

Check out how the dish comes together on this week’s Dine in the 419, and check out the full menu for The Real Seafood Co. here: https://realseafoodcorestaurant.com/our-menu/toledo-menu/

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demajio "JoJo" Striker was shot and killed at the age of 23. It happened in February of 2017.
Man sentenced in murder of transgender Toledo woman
Ohio school choice programs debate
The ‘backpack bill’ is back on the table in Ohio
Two people were shot on Tuesday night, Maumee Police say.
Maumee Police: Two people shot in Toledo, victims drive to Maumee convenient store
Lucas County Board selects site for new jail
MSP says that Steven Bails and his wife Narena Bails were arrested in North Carolina after a...
MSP: Two suspects identified in murder of Monroe Woman

Latest News

5/10/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
5/10/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Today, we’re taking an excursion to Toledo’s east side at The Docks where the catch of the day...
Dine in the 419: The Real Seafood Co.
During a special meeting on May 10, it was announced that Ted Haselman will be the new...
BG Board of Education hires new superintendent
Constitutional overhaul to head to Ohio voters in special election
Constitutional overhaul to head to Ohio voters in special election