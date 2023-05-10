Dine in the 419: The Real Seafood Co.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Today, we’re taking an excursion to Toledo’s east side at The Docks where the catch of the day is The Real Seafood Co.

“Well, the first thing that you experience when you walk into the Real Seafood Co., other than the grandiose size of the restaurant, of course, and you’re looking through and seeing the water out back, is just the smell of the garlic rolls that are cooking,” described Kelly Becker, General Manager. She said the restaurant has been a T-town mainstay since it opened in December of 1999.

“So, today, we’re doing our blackened swordfish,” explained Executive Chef Paul Cerveny. “The seasoning of the swordfish is very, very important.”

Check out how the dish comes together on this week’s Dine in the 419, and check out the full menu for The Real Seafood Co. here: https://realseafoodcorestaurant.com/our-menu/toledo-menu/

