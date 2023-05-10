Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
ODI Phone Bank

Former Delaware teacher charged with child sexual abuse

This photo released by the Delaware State Police on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, shows Reed Messer....
This photo released by the Delaware State Police on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, shows Reed Messer. Authorities have charged Messer, a former Delaware middle school teacher, with multiple counts of rape involving an alleged sexual relationship with a student.(Delaware State Police via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A former Delaware middle school teacher has been charged with multiple counts of rape of a student.

Reed Messer, 42, was extradited to Delaware on Monday after being arrested at her home in Greenville, South Carolina, according to Delaware State Police.

Police received a report from the Division of Family Services in late December alleging that a former teacher at Stanton Middle School in Wilmington had a sexual relationship with a juvenile student about nine years ago, authorities said. Investigators determined that the teacher and student apparently began a sexual relationship in October 2014 that lasted about two months.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Messer on April 26, and she was taken into custody by South Carolina authorities.

Messer is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust, 10 counts of third-degree rape, and 10 counts of fourth-degree rape. She is being held at Delaware’s women’s prison with bond set at $310,000 cash. The court docket did not list an attorney for Messer.

Messer has not been an employee of the Red Clay Consolidated School District, which includes Stanton Middle School, since November 2014, Delaware authorities said.

After leaving Delaware, Messer was apparently hired by Legacy Early College, a charter school in Greenville, South Carolina. Officials at the school did not respond to an email query seeking confirmation that she worked there.

The South Carolina Department of Education’s website indicates that Messer was first certified as a teacher in that state in July 2015 for elementary and early childhood education, middle level language arts, English and special education. Messer received a literacy specialist endorsement in November. Her certificate status reads: “summary suspension.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USMS said Monday authorities arrested Jonathan Jones, 33,, and found the missing 17-year-old...
Ohio kidnapping suspect arrested, missing girl found in Mexico
A police car.
Sunday morning shooting at the intersection of Monroe Street and Talmadge Road
Demajio "JoJo" Striker was shot and killed at the age of 23. It happened in February of 2017.
Man sentenced in murder of transgender Toledo woman
Brandon Gordon [Q 96.5 FM]
Bryan orchestra teacher resigns amid allegations of soliciting sex from minors online
The bottom flight of stairs at Beacon Place Apartments are in a shambles after an upstairs...
Tenants hurt, stranded after apartment stairs collapse

Latest News

Two people were shot on Tuesday night, Maumee Police say.
Maumee Police: Two people shot in Toledo, victims drive to Maumee convenient store
A judge examines dogs competing in the bracco Italiano breed during the breed's debut at the...
Dog co-owned by Tim McGraw wins new breed at show
Buddy, a grand basset griffon vendéen, competes in the hound group competition during the 147th...
Westminster finals arrive: What dog will claim best in show?
A children's book author has been charged with the murder of her husband.
She wrote book on husband’s death; police say she killed him
The siding of a Michigan State Police vehicle.
MSP: Two suspects identified in murder of Monroe Woman