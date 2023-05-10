Lake Twp. Fire offers free naloxone kits

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Lake Township Fire is now the first Wood County fire/EMS department to offer naloxone kits to the public through a statewide opioid overdose prevention program called Project DAWN.

“You can make a couple bad decisions and that can change the course of your life,” Anthony Dible told 13abc at drill.

Dible is the Opiod Prevention Program Coordinator with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department (TLCHD). But he used to be addicted to drugs. He shared his story with your Lake Township firefighters before explaining the new program. He said one of the experiences that helped the most was caring, compassionate first responders.

“Just be treating me like a human,” Dible said. “Having that positive interaction helped push me in the right direction.”

Project DAWN -- named after an overdose victim -- is state-funded and managed regionally by the TLCHD. Sylvania Fire-EMS, Springfield Twp Fire Department, and Toledo Fire & Rescue Department are the other three participating fire/EMS departments, according to the TLCHD.

Each kit contains a Naloxone nasal spray, instructions, and resources for recovery.

“This makes sense, not just for the people who live in Lake Township, Millbury, and Walbridge -- but for people traveling through our jurisdiction,” Chief Barrett Dorner said.

“They may stop at one of the truck stops on I-280, overdose, and we can give them our Naloxone to bring them back -- but they can overdose again,” Chief Dorner said.

“Now a family is on the turnpike waiting for emergency crews while their loved one isn’t breathing, and who could be who knows how far away help is.”

“If we can give their friends or family a tool that’s already out there, it’s just another way we can live up to our mission and help save a life,” firefighter/paramedic Becky Rosebrock said. FF/P Rosebrock is the Community Risk Reduction Coordinator for LTFD.

“While we might not know it, we’re probably only one or two degrees away from someone struggling with addiction or who has recovered from it,” Rosebrock said.

Learn more at the link here.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.