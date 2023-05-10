The life-changing work of the History South Initiative

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Historic South Initiative has had a significant impact on thousands of lives in a relatively short time.

The organization uses a comprehensive approach to help revitalize the neighborhood and its mission is to provide life-changing support.

“We define our project as the Old South End bounded by the river, the trail, the I-75 overpass down to Danny Thomas Park,” said Chris Amato, President of the Historic South Initiative.

The Historic South Initiative focuses on things like housing rehabilitation, education for children and adults, job creation and increased community services.

“We saw depressed housing values, we saw low high school graduation rates, high crime rates, high unemployment and no other organization working in the Old South End,” said Amato. “This is a project we identified where we could get involved, set an example and get great returns in the long run for the City of Toledo.”

The housing help is two-fold.

“One is where we do housing housing rehabilitation and sell them,” said Amato. “The other is fix-ups for residents with things like new roofs, windows and siding.”

Mike Anderson is the associate real estate director.

“I like helping, so whenever I see a situation where I can add my value and see my efforts show change, it’s fulfilling to me,” said Anderson.

Anderson works with homeowners to help connect them to the restoration program.

“They can look at their home in a different light. They are more optimistic and hopeful that change is going to come to their community,” said Anderson. “Our first house we sold for about $45,000 and now we have one listed at $95,777. So we’re helping raise value.”

The hope is that what is happening here will have a ripple effect.

“What we do for this part of the city will hopefully translate to better community for everyone,” said Amato.

So far, the organization has bought and renovated almost a dozen homes and has done repair work on about two hundred others.

If you would like to support the Historic South Initiative, the organization will be holding a celebrity dinner featuring former Ohio State Head Football Coach Jim Tressel and player-turned-sports commentator Kirk Herbstreit.

The dinner is taking place on May 16 at the Pinnacle in Maumee. Cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m. which will then be followed by a dinner, program and door prizes at 7 p.m. Regstration is required and can be done so by clicking here.

If you can’t make it to the dinner, you can still help the organization by donating time or money here.

