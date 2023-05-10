Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
ODI Phone Bank

Local businesses to hold personal needs collection at Advent Lutheran Center

The collection drive will take place at the Advent Lutheran Center on May 19 and May 21.
The collection drive will take place at the Advent Lutheran Center on May 19 and May 21.(Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local businesses are coming together to hold Stock the Shelf Days, a supply collection drive aimed at helping out the Advent Lutheran Center’s personal needs pantry.

The collection drive will take place at the Advent Lutheran Center, located at 3941 N. McCord Road, on May 19 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and May 21 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

According to organizers, donations of the following items are needed and appreciated:

  • Band-aids
  • Body wash and bars of soap
  • Deodorant
  • Dish soap
  • Facial tissues
  • Shampoo and conditioner
  • Shaving cream
  • Disposable razors
  • Laundry detergent and dryer sheets
  • Paper towels
  • Toilet paper
  • Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Organizers say the personal needs pantry operates through the support and generosity of the community and donations are accepted year-round.

“The personal needs pantry not only provides people with basic essentials, but it is critical for the health and well-being of the individuals and families served,” said Amanda Esquivel, Director of Community Habilitation Services at the Advent Center. “We are able to come together and make a difference for those in need.”

For more information, or to schedule a pick up, call 419-882-3701.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demajio "JoJo" Striker was shot and killed at the age of 23. It happened in February of 2017.
Man sentenced in murder of transgender Toledo woman
Two people were shot on Tuesday night, Maumee Police say.
Maumee Police: Two people shot in Toledo, victims drive to Maumee convenient store
Ohio school choice programs debate
The ‘backpack bill’ is back on the table in Ohio
Lucas County Board selects site for new jail
Authorities said the cause of the collision was distracted driving by a juvenile driver.
Fatal car crash was caused by a distracted juvenile driver, officials say

Latest News

Building Better Schools: DECA students win big at competition
Building Better Schools: DECA students win big at national competition
Republican Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens presides over a Tuesday, May 9, 2023, vote at the...
Ohio House vote could send constitutional overhaul to voters
The proposal would require K-12 schools as well as universities to designate “separate teams”...
Ohio House advances transgender student-athlete ban for girls’ and women’s sports
Ethan visits Seneca Caverns
Ethan visits Seneca Caverns