Local businesses to hold personal needs collection at Advent Lutheran Center

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local businesses are coming together to hold Stock the Shelf Days, a supply collection drive aimed at helping out the Advent Lutheran Center’s personal needs pantry.

The collection drive will take place at the Advent Lutheran Center, located at 3941 N. McCord Road, on May 19 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and May 21 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

According to organizers, donations of the following items are needed and appreciated:

Band-aids

Body wash and bars of soap

Deodorant

Dish soap

Facial tissues

Shampoo and conditioner

Shaving cream

Disposable razors

Laundry detergent and dryer sheets

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Organizers say the personal needs pantry operates through the support and generosity of the community and donations are accepted year-round.

“The personal needs pantry not only provides people with basic essentials, but it is critical for the health and well-being of the individuals and families served,” said Amanda Esquivel, Director of Community Habilitation Services at the Advent Center. “We are able to come together and make a difference for those in need.”

For more information, or to schedule a pick up, call 419-882-3701.

