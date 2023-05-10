Local family displaced from home after Wednesday fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local family was displaced from their home after a fire on Wednesday.

The fire occurred at a single-family residence on the 300 block of Sumner St. TFRD says the house was occupied at the time of the fire but everyone inside was able to get out without any injuries.

One firefighter was reportedly checked for heat exhaustion but didn’t require any treatment.

According to TFRD, the Red Cross has been contacted because due to the damage, the family will not be able to return to their home.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

