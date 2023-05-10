Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
ODI Phone Bank

Local family displaced from home after Wednesday fire

The fire occurred at a single-family residence on the 300 block of Sumner St.
The fire occurred at a single-family residence on the 300 block of Sumner St.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local family was displaced from their home after a fire on Wednesday.

The fire occurred at a single-family residence on the 300 block of Sumner St. TFRD says the house was occupied at the time of the fire but everyone inside was able to get out without any injuries.

One firefighter was reportedly checked for heat exhaustion but didn’t require any treatment.

According to TFRD, the Red Cross has been contacted because due to the damage, the family will not be able to return to their home.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demajio "JoJo" Striker was shot and killed at the age of 23. It happened in February of 2017.
Man sentenced in murder of transgender Toledo woman
Two people were shot on Tuesday night, Maumee Police say.
Maumee Police: Two people shot in Toledo, victims drive to Maumee convenient store
Ohio school choice programs debate
The ‘backpack bill’ is back on the table in Ohio
Lucas County Board selects site for new jail
Authorities said the cause of the collision was distracted driving by a juvenile driver.
Fatal car crash was caused by a distracted juvenile driver, officials say

Latest News

Ohio police departments would have the choice of lowering the age to become a police officer...
Ohio Senate advances bill to lower age requirement for officers
DeWine reintroduced the “Ohio, The Heart of it All” tagline, which was the state’s tourism...
DeWine unveils reimagined Ohio campaign
The collection drive will take place at the Advent Lutheran Center on May 19 and May 21.
Local businesses to hold personal needs collection at Advent Lutheran Center
Building Better Schools: DECA students win big at competition
Building Better Schools: DECA students win big at national competition