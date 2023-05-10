Birthday Club
Man accused of stabbing his nephew acquitted

Greg Imber mug shot
Greg Imber mug shot(Lucas County Corrections)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of fatally stabbing his nephew was acquitted of all charges against him.

Gregory Imber was found not guilty on two counts of murder and a felonious assault charge, records show.

According to Toledo Police, officers found Wesley Imber, 30, suffering from multiple stab wounds in the front yard of a home in the 500 block of Northdale Road in July of last year. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

TPD said the incident started as a family dispute. Court documentation from last year claimed a “neutral third party witness” said Wesley Imber pulled up in his truck and was verbally aggressive with Greg Imber. The two got into a fight and that’s when Greg Imber allegedly stabbed Wesley Imber.

Court documents went on to say that Greg Imber confessed to stabbing the victim to a witness as well as the first officers who arrived on the scene. Court documents from this year say Gregory Imber claimed self defense.

