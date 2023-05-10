Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
ODI Phone Bank

Maumee Police: Two people shot in Toledo, victims drive to Maumee convenient store

Two people were shot on Tuesday night, Maumee Police say.
Two people were shot on Tuesday night, Maumee Police say.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maumee, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were shot on Tuesday night, Maumee Police say.

Police responded to a call of a person shot around 9:00 p.m.

According to Maumee police, upon arrival, officers found two people suffering gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to an area hospital and are reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Maumee police told 13abc that the shooting took place in Toledo and the victims drove to the In and Out Mart in a Black and White cab. Officers did not disclose the location of the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time. Maumee Police said The Toledo Police Department is further investigating the shooting.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USMS said Monday authorities arrested Jonathan Jones, 33,, and found the missing 17-year-old...
Ohio kidnapping suspect arrested, missing girl found in Mexico
A police car.
Sunday morning shooting at the intersection of Monroe Street and Talmadge Road
Demajio "JoJo" Striker was shot and killed at the age of 23. It happened in February of 2017.
Man sentenced in murder of transgender Toledo woman
Brandon Gordon [Q 96.5 FM]
Bryan orchestra teacher resigns amid allegations of soliciting sex from minors online
The bottom flight of stairs at Beacon Place Apartments are in a shambles after an upstairs...
Tenants hurt, stranded after apartment stairs collapse

Latest News

Tarta flex will provide an on demand ride service to area around the city of Toledo.
TARTA Flex aims to service under-serviced communities county-wide
TARTA rolled out its TARTA Flex Program, which is an on-demand micro-transit service that...
TARTA Flex working to service under serviced communities around Toledo
The siding of a Michigan State Police vehicle.
MSP: Two suspects identified in murder of Monroe Woman
Lucas County Commissioners met Tuesday to talk about the recent approval of a consent decree by...
Lucas County Commissioner discuss Federal Court Ruling