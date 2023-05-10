Maumee Police: Two people shot in Toledo, victims drive to Maumee convenient store

Maumee, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were shot on Tuesday night, Maumee Police say.

Police responded to a call of a person shot around 9:00 p.m.

According to Maumee police, upon arrival, officers found two people suffering gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to an area hospital and are reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Maumee police told 13abc that the shooting took place in Toledo and the victims drove to the In and Out Mart in a Black and White cab. Officers did not disclose the location of the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time. Maumee Police said The Toledo Police Department is further investigating the shooting.

