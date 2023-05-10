May 10th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny today with a high in the upper 70s. Tomorrow will be sunny with highs in the low 80s. Both Friday and Saturday will bring highs in the middle to upper 70s. Showers and storms are likely late Friday afternoon into early Friday night. A few showers are possible early Saturday morning and again late Sunday. However, the chance of rain overall for the weekend is dropping. Sunday will be cooler with a high near 70. Monday and Tuesday are expected to be in the low to middle 70s before highs slip into the 60s later next week.

