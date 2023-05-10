Monroe County VIPER task force arrests school official in human trafficking operation

MONROE COUNTY, MICH. (WTVG) -A Jefferson Schools official was arrested Tuesday as part of a human trafficking prevention operation, police say.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the county’s Violent Internet and Predator Exploitation Response Task Force was conducting its operation when Keith Williams, 30, attempted to solicit sexual acts from what he allegedly believed to be a 14-year-old girl.

Law enforcement posing as a 14-year-old girl online began to investigate Williams and discovered that he is employed as the Chief Financial Officer for Jefferson Schools. Williams was arrested and the school district was notified of the arrest Wednesday morning.

According to a written statement released by Jefferson Schools Superintendent Nelson Henry, Williams will be placed on “non-disciplinary, paid administrative leave pending further investigation into this off-duty conduct”.

Anyone with information regarding human trafficking and criminal sexual assault crimes is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office V.I.P.E.R. hotline at 734-240-7535.

