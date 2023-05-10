Birthday Club
MSP: Two suspects identified in murder of Monroe Woman

The siding of a Michigan State Police vehicle.
The siding of a Michigan State Police vehicle.(WILX Staff)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) -Michigan State Police have released the names of two suspects in connection to the murder of Kayla Sedoskey, whose body was found at the abandoned Boysville building on March 2, 2023.

MSP says that Steven Bails and his wife Narena Bails were arrested in North Carolina after a standoff with U.S. Marshals. The suspects are being charged with homicide-open murder and conspiracy. Their bond is set at $1 million each.

Sedoskey, 22, was found dead on the floor inside the abandoned Boysville Juvenile Detention Center in Frenchtown Township. Sierra Bemis, Brin Smith, Kaylyn Ramsey were also arrested and charged with the same charges. Alexander Feko with three counts of Accessory after the Fact to a Felony and one count of Tampering with Evidence.

The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office is still reviewing the incident for possible charges against other suspects. If you have any information relating to the death of Sedoskey, contact D/Sgt Michael Peterson at the MSP Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.

