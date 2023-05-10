Students explore careers at Junior Achievement Inspires Event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than 3,000 students from 35 schools across Northwest Ohio gathered at the Glass City Center for the second annual Junior Achievement Inspires Career Discovery, Wednesday.

“I’m very excited to be here. It’s fun. I was nervous at first,” said Ostego Junior High School eighth-grader Casey Kuron. “I’m learning a lot, actually.”

More than 85 local businesses attended the event to teach students about possible future careers.

“We know that entirely too many kids are graduating high school not clearly knowing their next path or what they’re supposed to do next: whether they’re supposed to go to college or not supposed to go to college. We believe this event today will help kids see many opportunities that are available to them in the community,” said Junior Achievement of Northwest Ohio President Jim Pollock.

It’s helpful exposure for graduating seniors.

“It’s exciting to see everything this area has to offer because, I mean, as a high school student, you have no idea what the workforce even looks like and this gives you a little taste of it,” said Kyle Swartz, a senior at Whitmer High School.

It’s a win for employers too. JDI Group, an architecture and engineering firm, came to the event last and has since hired two junior achievement students.

“We’ve already reaped some of the benefits of reaching students early on and exposing them and educating them about this world,” said JDI Group Marketing and Business Director Karen Slawinski.

