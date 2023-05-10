TARTA Flex aims to service under-serviced communities county-wide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority is raising awareness of its latest program to help under-serviced areas.

TARTA rolled out its TARTA Flex Program, which is an on-demand micro-transit service that reaches the majority of Lucas County, in January.

“TARTA Flex is our solution to bring public transportation to all of Lucas County,” says Sam Melden, the Chief Communication And External Affairs Officer for TARTA.

According to Melden, it does not make sense for the huge TARTA busses to drive on country roads, however, those communities still need to be served.

“TARTA flex is really the first-mile, last-mile solution so that if you want to tap into the fix route service and go all throughout the city of Toledo, Lucas county, and Rossford then you can. But if you just want to stay within that area, Waterville, Maumee, Sylvania, stay within that zone for a shorter trip, then Tarta flex is the perfect solution,” Melden said.

The Flex program covers three zones outside the City of Toledo: the northwest zone encompasses Sylvania and Holland; the southwest zone encompasses Monclova and Waterville; and the Rossford zone.

Each ride costs $3 per person. Waterville Mayor Timothy Pedro says it’s a game changer for local transportation. “It’s on the principle of Uber and Lyft, but much more economical. And you’re right, seniors can use it for medical appointments,” says Mayor Pedro.

“TARTA Flex is really the most affordable rideshare point-to-point rideshare in all of Lucas County. There’s no doubt about it,” says Melden.

People 19 years old and younger will be able to use Flex as part of the Youth Summer Blast Pass for free rides.

