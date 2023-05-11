Birthday Club
10 days in jail for 2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during Lake Erie walleye tournament

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The two men who pleaded guilty in March to cheating during a fishing tournament by stuffing lead weights into their fish, were sentenced Thursday to 10 days in jail by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Steven Gall.

Jacob Runyan, 43, and Chase Cominsky, 36, were also each ordered to pay a $2500 fine and half of that money will be donated to a fishing charity for children.

Runyan and Cominsky competed in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Tournament in Cleveland on Sept. 30, 2022.

Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky (AP Photo/Mark Gillispie)

The tournament hosted fishermen from several surrounding states that competed to see which team could catch five of the heaviest walleye fish in Lake Erie.

The director of the tournament noticed Runyan and Cominsky’s walleyes weighed more than they looked and sliced open the fish.

Ten weights were located inside the walleyes, eight weighing 12 ounces and two weighing eight ounces along with several walleye filets.

The duo, who would have received a total prize of $28,760 if they had won the tournament, were disqualified immediately after the fishy discovery.

RELATED: 2 fishermen indicted for cheating during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Tournament

