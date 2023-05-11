5/11: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast

It will be sunny and warm today with highs in the low 80s. Showers and storms are likely on Friday afternoon and evening with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Most of this weekend is expected to be dry, but an isolated shower is possible early on Saturday with highs in the mid-70s. Sunday will be cooler and mainly dry with more clouds and highs in the upper 60s. An isolated shower is possible on Sunday evening. Most of next week will bring mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s and 70s. A brief shower is possible on Tuesday afternoon.

