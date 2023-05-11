Champion boxer Albert “The Prince” Bell takes part in Tony Packo’s tradition

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Celebrities signing hit dog buns is a long tradition at Tony Packo’s, and now a local boxer is one of the many athletes on the bun wall.

Albert “The Prince” Bell is a young professional boxer from Toledo who’s kept his eyes on the prize and on May 10, he added his signature to the infamous wall at the restaurant.

“Tony Packo’s is one of the biggest franchises on the hot dog side in business. So it’s just coming in ever since I was a kid seeing buns with all the names and stories attached to it,” said Bell. “Now I have my own that will be in two different locations. It’s just some nostalgia for me. I’m just very thankful.”

The undefeated NABO North American Champion says it’s a big honor to be part of history. His bun signing comes just days before he will fight at the Glass City Center.

“I believe he’s 20-3, a former Olympian from the Dominican republic named William Encarnacion. He’s a tough competitor, said Bell.”

Bell spent six weeks, two the three times a day, training for the fight on May 13. He says it didn’t come easy.

“It’s been a dark year for me,” said Bell. “I lost my mother earlier this year so it’s just something that put me back in a positive mood and mindset.”

Bell says his mother was his world.

“My mom meant everything to me,” said Bell. “One of my biggest supporters from day one. My everything, My world.”

Shortly after the loss of his mother, Bell’s coach, William Griffin, also known as Griff, passed away. Bell says the fight on Saturday is for both of them and he will be wearing a t-shirt with his coach and mother on it as he walks to the ring.

“I have her name on the front of my trunks and his name on the back of my trucks,” said Bell.

Bell’s fight at the Glass City Center will begin at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.

