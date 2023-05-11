East side shooting puts Toledo man in hospital

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning.

Toledo Police officers were called to the intersection of Walden and Nevada just before 3 a.m.

They found a 41-year-old man on the 500 block of Walden with a gunshot wound to his back.

A shell casing was located a few houses down.

The man was taking to St. Vincent Hospital where he is in stable condition.

