East side shooting puts Toledo man in hospital
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning.
Toledo Police officers were called to the intersection of Walden and Nevada just before 3 a.m.
They found a 41-year-old man on the 500 block of Walden with a gunshot wound to his back.
A shell casing was located a few houses down.
The man was taking to St. Vincent Hospital where he is in stable condition.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.