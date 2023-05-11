Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
ODI Phone Bank

Findlay man hopes to grow new generation of buglers

By JD Pooley
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Carl Hayslett has been playing Taps at funeral services since he was a teenager.

With buglers in short supply, Hayslett has formed Hancock County Taps, a resource he hopes can provide more buglers during services throughout the area.

“The seeming decline is really just a lack of an organized system to recruit people. Funerals are by their nature last minute, so we need a system of available auditioned volunteers that are ready to go so that when these come in last minute, we can send it out to a hundred plus people to try to find someone available,” said Carl Hayslett.

Hayslett’s idea is catching fire, he was recently awarded $12,000 from the Hancock Leadership Class.

Hancock County Taps was chosen as the Class Project for the Hancock Leadership Class of 2023. Hancock Leadership develops and cultivates a passion for serving our local community.

Each year, the Class selects one service project where the class plans, supports and executes a community project. This year, after considering four proposals, the Class selected Hancock County Taps and has been instrumental in its success thus far.

Hancock County Taps is also working in close partnership with the Hancock County Veterans Service Office and the Hancock County Memorial Squad. Its members will further contribute to these organizations’ excellent work to honor Veterans in Hancock County.

To learn more or to audition to join the group click on the link. https://hancockveterans.com/taps-player-application/

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio school choice programs debate
The ‘backpack bill’ is back on the table in Ohio
Two people were shot on Tuesday night, Maumee Police say.
Maumee Police: Two people shot in Toledo, victims drive to Maumee convenient store
A Jefferson Schools official was arrested Tuesday as part of a human trafficking prevention...
Monroe County VIPER task force arrests school official in human trafficking operation
MSP says that Steven Bails and his wife Narena Bails were arrested in North Carolina after a...
MSP: Two suspects identified in murder of Monroe Woman
The space is being transformed into a culinary innovation center.
A tasty new life for the old Civic Auditorium at the Erie Street Market

Latest News

The incident happened on May 10 at Robinson Elementary. The mother of the student tells 13abc...
TPS paraprofessional accused of slamming student’s head on desk, breaking front teeth
With buglers in short supply, Carl Hayslett has formed Hancock County Taps, a resource he hopes...
Findlay man hopes to grow new generation of buglers
Adrienne Bell and her son Henry Williams have both overcome the challenges that come with...
Local mom shares inspirational story of hearing loss in her family
Adrienne Bell and her son Henry Williams have both overcome the challenges that come with...
Local mom shares inspirational story of hearing loss in her family