Findlay man hopes to grow new generation of buglers

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Carl Hayslett has been playing Taps at funeral services since he was a teenager.

With buglers in short supply, Hayslett has formed Hancock County Taps, a resource he hopes can provide more buglers during services throughout the area.

“The seeming decline is really just a lack of an organized system to recruit people. Funerals are by their nature last minute, so we need a system of available auditioned volunteers that are ready to go so that when these come in last minute, we can send it out to a hundred plus people to try to find someone available,” said Carl Hayslett.

Hayslett’s idea is catching fire, he was recently awarded $12,000 from the Hancock Leadership Class.

Hancock County Taps was chosen as the Class Project for the Hancock Leadership Class of 2023. Hancock Leadership develops and cultivates a passion for serving our local community.

Each year, the Class selects one service project where the class plans, supports and executes a community project. This year, after considering four proposals, the Class selected Hancock County Taps and has been instrumental in its success thus far.

Hancock County Taps is also working in close partnership with the Hancock County Veterans Service Office and the Hancock County Memorial Squad. Its members will further contribute to these organizations’ excellent work to honor Veterans in Hancock County.

To learn more or to audition to join the group click on the link. https://hancockveterans.com/taps-player-application/

