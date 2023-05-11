Birthday Club
First mental health fair in East Toledo connecting the community to important resources

By Carli Petrus
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Wednesday, the East Toledo Family Center hosted the first-ever mental health fair in an effort to inform the community about available resources.

It could be time to get familiar with local resources with national data showing that the second leading cause of death among young people is now suicide.

Toledoan Clark Gillard says getting more involved is exactly what he wants to do, and that’s why he attended Wednesday’s event.

“I have a lot of loved ones that suffer from mental illness and it’s virtually impossible to tackle it by yourself,” said Gillard.

By connecting people to programs like NAMI, the Fair Housing Center, and Care Source, organizers from the East Toledo Family Center say they’re helping people understand that improving mental health is more than just speaking with a therapist.

Community member Mary Wilson says this event is a great start to the conversations needing to happen in Toledo. “Every agency represented somebody and something that could help bring about a change that we need right now.”

She says she hopes there’s more like it in the future.

