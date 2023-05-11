Frivolous 911 call turns into positive interaction with local deputies

SPRINGFIELD TWP, Ohio (WTVG) - Cops, cupcakes, and children all came together in Springfield Township during what could have been a pretty scary incident Tuesday.

A neighbor called 911 on kids playing outside. Those deputies didn’t take anyone away in cuffs. Instead, they joined in the action.

The call was made regarding kids playing in the Hidden Cedars Apartments.

“There’s kids that don’t belong by my windows and my screen door.... Running, laughing, giggling, playing football,” is what the caller told dispatch.

Some of the children belong to resident Cody Smith.

“It was a nice afternoon actually,” said Smith.

The 911 call brought two Lucas County Sheriff deputies who found no crime after talking to the caller and the other adults. Yet the deputies called for backup.

“There were two of them at first. Then the third one pulled up and I was like ‘What’s going on?’ Then he pulled out some cupcakes. He gave them to the kids. I thought that was cool,” said Smith.

Deputies brought cupcakes for the kids, bringing the temperature of the incident down for kids who suddenly saw police officers coming toward them.

“There should be more kids outside playing, enjoying their day not cooped up inside... to see them outside and playing and someone to be bothered by that it’s kinda unnerving,” said Smith.

For this dad and many others, it is important for children to have positive interactions with law enforcement to build trust and rapport.

“Just seeing that they turned a negative Nancy into like a positive and try to show like love and affection to these kids and be like ‘be outside playing,’” said Smith.

Deputies had a conversation with the woman who called 911 but no one is facing any sort of charges.

