Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
ODI Phone Bank

Frivolous 911 call turns into positive interaction with local deputies

Frivolous 911 call turns into positive interaction with deputies
By Shaun Hegarty
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD TWP, Ohio (WTVG) - Cops, cupcakes, and children all came together in Springfield Township during what could have been a pretty scary incident Tuesday.

A neighbor called 911 on kids playing outside. Those deputies didn’t take anyone away in cuffs. Instead, they joined in the action.

The call was made regarding kids playing in the Hidden Cedars Apartments.

“There’s kids that don’t belong by my windows and my screen door.... Running, laughing, giggling, playing football,” is what the caller told dispatch.

Some of the children belong to resident Cody Smith.

“It was a nice afternoon actually,” said Smith.

The 911 call brought two Lucas County Sheriff deputies who found no crime after talking to the caller and the other adults. Yet the deputies called for backup.

“There were two of them at first. Then the third one pulled up and I was like ‘What’s going on?’ Then he pulled out some cupcakes. He gave them to the kids. I thought that was cool,” said Smith.

Deputies brought cupcakes for the kids, bringing the temperature of the incident down for kids who suddenly saw police officers coming toward them.

“There should be more kids outside playing, enjoying their day not cooped up inside... to see them outside and playing and someone to be bothered by that it’s kinda unnerving,” said Smith.

For this dad and many others, it is important for children to have positive interactions with law enforcement to build trust and rapport.

“Just seeing that they turned a negative Nancy into like a positive and try to show like love and affection to these kids and be like ‘be outside playing,’” said Smith.

Deputies had a conversation with the woman who called 911 but no one is facing any sort of charges.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio school choice programs debate
The ‘backpack bill’ is back on the table in Ohio
Demajio "JoJo" Striker was shot and killed at the age of 23. It happened in February of 2017.
Man sentenced in murder of transgender Toledo woman
Two people were shot on Tuesday night, Maumee Police say.
Maumee Police: Two people shot in Toledo, victims drive to Maumee convenient store
Lucas County Board selects site for new jail
MSP says that Steven Bails and his wife Narena Bails were arrested in North Carolina after a...
MSP: Two suspects identified in murder of Monroe Woman

Latest News

The village of Woodville spent several months advertising jobs for life guards at the Woodville...
Woodville closes pool this year due to staffing
According to the Toledo Police Department, the motorcyclist crashed while traveling southbound...
Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies save motorcyclist in severe crash
Lake Township Fire is now the first Wood County fire/EMS department to offer naloxone kits to...
Lake Twp. Fire offers free naloxone kits
Lake Township Fire is now the first Wood County fire/EMS department to offer naloxone kits to...
Lake Twp. Fire offers free naloxone kits