Efforts to legalize recreational marijuana in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Groups looking to legalize recreational marijuana in Ohio are beginning to collect signatures to send the issue to the November ballot.

The proposal would legalize it for adults 21 and older and allow Ohioans to grow their own plants in their homes. It would tax marijuana at 10%.

Tom Haren, the spokesperson for the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana like Alcohol, said he’s confident that voters will sign off on the issue later this year.

“We think this is a proposal that reflects the will of the voters,” Haren said. “It builds on the best practices that we’ve learned from the 20 or so states that have come before us and we think will put in place really a model for the regulation of marijuana for adult use.”

Supporters need to gather signatures from roughly 124,000 Ohioans in at least half of the state’s 88 counties by July 5 to send the proposed law to voters in the November 2023 election.

Haren’s group is using the initiated statute process to pursue marijuana legalization. It’s a different procedure than one to change the state’s constitution under scrutiny by statehouse Republicans.

The initiated statute process requires at least 50% approval from voters to take effect. State lawmakers would have the ability to overturn the law with new legislation.

“We’re confident that we will have the resources required to gather the required number of signatures to put this issue before voters in November and then to actually prevail on Election Day,” Haren said.

