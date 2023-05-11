Local mom shares inspirational story of hearing loss in her family

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Adrienne Bell and her son Henry Williams have both overcome the challenges that come with hearing loss as a child.

Not much slows down 6-year-old Henry. “I like playing sports, hanging out with my family, watching movies and playing,” said Williams

Williams was diagnosed with severe hearing loss at birth. He received a cochlear implant as a child. “I think I got it when I was two. I couldn’t really hear,” said Williams. “Now I’m happy to hear my mom, dad and sister.”

Williams’ mom, Adrienne Bell, was diagnosed with profound hearing loss when she was 18 months old. She says thanks to her parents, she was able to be a very active child.

“What they focused on was my abilities and shined a light on that,” said Bell. “So my parents put me out there and let me explore. In my mind, it’s always been seize the day and keep going.”

Bell is a full-time mom, an IT analyst as well as a weightlifter and runner. As a child, she used hearing aids and now, she has a cochlear implant.

“It wasn’t until I turned 40 that I decided to get a cochlear implant, and it’s been a life-changing experience for me,” said Bell.

Bell says the same thing about the Ability Center, a place where she’s found support and resources.

“As a parent, we never know what we are going to face. And it is nice to be able to have a connection with the Ability Center and lean on them when there are questions,” said Bell.

Bell is an advocate for change and she says she hopes their story inspires people to look at the big picture.

“What’s important is to bring empathy to the conversation,” said Bell. “If you can’t relate, be a patient and courageous listener and try to put yourself in their shoes.”

