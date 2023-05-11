Maumee magnet fisher finds guns in the river

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tanner Torrez, also known as The Michigan Magnet Man, has gained over 374 thousand followers on TikTok and over 6 million likes for posting videos of him magnet fishing.

Magnet fishing is when fishers cast a line connected to a large magnet into a body of water searching for metal objects.

Torrez posted this video earlier this year, showing magnet fishers and Toledo Police collecting several guns from the Maumee River.

“I pulled up a shotgun and a handgun at that location. We find horseshoes and lots of knives. Other things that we found in Toledo, my buddy Jason from the motor city magnet fishers found a dog tag from World War II from a soldier. He has also found a handgun in that same spot where he found dog tags,” says Torrez.

When the fishers find weapons, they alert the police. TPD Lieutenant Paul Davis says typically when searching for evidence the police go to TFRD’s Dive Team, but if magnet fishers believe they have found something they are encouraged to report it. In the case of the firearms found in the video, due to their condition, they were unable to be searched.

Torrez says magnet fishers are attracted to areas like Toledo, due to the waterway traffic and high crime which often leads to more dumping. He says helping the police is an added bonus, they mainly work to clean up the waterways.

“I find that in a lot of the areas that we find higher crime rates, there is a lot more trash and debris in the riverways. So we’re also out there cleaning up the sides of the riverbank, removing the trash,” says Torrez.

Torrez and other magnet fishers plan to host a cleanup at Michigan State University in July.

