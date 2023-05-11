May 11th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny and warm today with a high in the low 80s. Showers and storms are likely on Friday afternoon and evening. Highs are expected to be in the middle to upper 70s. Most of the weekend is expected to be dry, but an isolated shower is possible early Saturday. Highs will be in the middle 70s. Sunday will be cooler with more clouds. Highs are expected to be in the upper 60s. An isolated shower is possible on Sunday evening. Most of next week will bring a partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 60s to middle 70s.

