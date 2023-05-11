Birthday Club
MemoryLane Care Services aim to address brain health with a free educational program

“Understanding Brain Health” aims to help individuals understand regular neurological changes...
“Understanding Brain Health” aims to help individuals understand regular neurological changes with age and distinguish those from potential signs that cause concern.(Biogen / YouTube)
By Blake Pierce
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - MemoryLane Care Services is holding “Understanding Brain Health” to educate adults caring for older or ill individuals Tuesday, May 16 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The free program aims to help individuals understand regular neurological changes with age and distinguish those from potential signs that cause concern.

“As we age, our brains change. It’s normal to have some cognitive decline later in life,” said MemoryLane Social Services Director Cheryl Conley. “At the educational event, we’ll be talking about normal aging versus potential signs of dementia as well as ways to keep our brains healthy through food, exercise and sleep.”

The program will be held as a hybrid event allowing individuals to participate through video conferencing at the link here. Participants can join in person at Memory Lane Care Services, Yark Family Conference Room 2500 N. Reynolds Rd, Toledo, Ohio.

The non-profit organization offers various public education and support services to advocate for persons living with Alzheimer’s and related disorders in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

