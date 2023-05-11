Police: Missing, hurt Sylvania Twp. woman connected to kidnapping suspect who fled to Mexico

SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are looking for a missing Sylvania Township woman they believe to have been harmed in connection to a man accused of kidnapping an Ohio girl and taking her out of the country.

Dep. Chief Rettig with Sylvania Township Police said Nicole Jones, 53, is missing and may have been harmed. Her son, Jonathan Robert Jones, 33, was arrested in Mexico for the alleged kidnapping of a 17-year-old girl from Canton, Ohio. Police say the cases are connected.

Authorities were searching for Jonathan Robert Jones and the missing Canton teenager last week, issuing a call for information on their whereabouts on Saturday. On Monday, U.S. Marshals said the suspect and the girl were found in Mexico.

13abc crews saw Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents at the Jones’ home in the 7400 block of Timbers Edge Boulevard on Wednesday. Thursday morning Sylvania Township Police said the Canton Ohio Police Department asked the agency to check on the safety of a woman who lived there on May 5, the same day authorities had previously listed the last sighting of Jonathan Robert Jones and the teen in the United States before they turned up in Mexico. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona said at the time the two were seen in a Buick Encore registered to Jones’ mother, Nicole Jones.

When U.S. Marshals requested the public’s help finding the suspect and the teen last Saturday, the press release said Jones was wanted by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office for pandering obscene material and child endangerment.

The following video livestreamed on May 6, 2023.

Josh Croup breaks down Saturday's headlines from 13abc.

