Monroe man arrested after violating parole, leading troopers on chase

Monroe, Mich. (WTVG) - A Monroe man was taken into custody after officials say he violated the terms of his parole and led troopers on a chase through Frenchtown Township.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, on May 10 at approximately 8:41 p.m., several deputies became involved in a car chase with a fugitive, a 55-year-old Monroe man, who was wanted by the Michigan Department of Corrections and Michigan State Police.

Prior to the deputies’ involvement, it was reported that the fugitive assaulted a MDOC employee and rammed his vehicle. MCSO says a MSP Trooper was following the fugitive in an unmarked police vehicle while providing updates along the way.

According to MCSO, Deputy Douglas Moore intercepted the fugitive a N. Dixie Highway near Hurd Road and activated his lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop. The fugitive then drove off at various speeds through several Frenchtown Township neighborhoods before driving into Monroe.

The fugitive was stopped after Monroe City Police deployed stop sticks on W. Eighth and Harrison Street which punctured the tires of the fugitive’s vehicle, which came to a stop on the 15000 block of S. Dixie Highway in Monroe Township. Deputies then caught the fugitive after he tried to run away.

MCSO says the fugitive was wanted for violating the terms of his parole which he was currently on from a previous armed robbery conviction. His name is being withheld pending arraignment in 1st District Court for additional criminal charges relating to this incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7738.

