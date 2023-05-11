Birthday Club
Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies save motorcyclist in severe crash

According to the Toledo Police Department, the motorcyclist crashed while traveling southbound...

By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies saved a motorcyclist’s life after a severe crash Wednesday evening.

According to the Toledo Police Department, the motorcyclist crashed while traveling southbound on I-75 just before the 280 split. TPD told 13abc that they believe it was a single-vehicle accident.

TPD credits two Montgomery County Sheriffs’ Deputies for saving the Lucas County man’s life. The sheriffs were traveling home from a SWAT training in Michigan, police say. The officers happened upon the crash and stopped to assist the man who was reported to have been severely bleeding.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and is reported to be in serious but stable condition.

