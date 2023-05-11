Neighborhood Nuisance: Local couple raises concerns of caving roof

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Jelks have lived on Norwood Avenue in Toledo for over 20 years, and according to the couple, they’ve watched the house next door undergo a downward spiral for the past five years.

“It’s awful, it’s just awful,” says Rosalind Jelks. “The roof is falling apart and all in my yard. I have to sweep that up all the time. It’s falling into the yard next door.”

With the house being so close to the couple’s home, the Jelks try to keep the place up as much as possible so neighborhood kids or squatters don’t find a way inside.

“We don’t want it to not look lived in. Because then the kids, they’ll break in and start breaking stuff. So we try to keep it up so we don’t have that much more issues,” says Rosalind.

Rosalind says her husband has called the city and nothing has ever changed, so he keeps up with the maintenance. “He maintains and sweeps and cuts the grass and picks up all the stuff that falls off the house,” says Rosalind.

“I want to see them fix up this house or tear it down. Simple as that. I’m trying to take care of my house, why can’t they do that,” says Jerome Jelks.

According to Lucas County records the house is supposedly owned by Conell Benton and has been tax delinquent since 2018. 13abc is still waiting on a response from him.

The City of Toledo has demolitions scheduled for the street, but this house is not one of them. The couple says they won’t give up.

