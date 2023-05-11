Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
ODI Phone Bank

Ohio health leaders address end of federal COVID-19 public health emergency

ODH data: 42,000+ Ohioans have died from COVID-19
Health officials in Ohio discuss what the end of the national Public Health Emergency means for...
Health officials in Ohio discuss what the end of the national Public Health Emergency means for the state's COVID-19 response.(MGN)
By Josh Croup
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio health officials scheduled a press conference Thursday to mark the official end of the federal government’s national Public Health Emergency on COVID-19.

After three years, the national emergency allowed the government to take additional steps to respond to the pandemic. President Biden signed legislation ending the emergency last month.

The shift means many Americans will have to pay for COVID-19 tests and some treatments. The federal government will continue to pay for vaccines.

Separately, the World Health Organization said last week that COVID-19 is no longer a global emergency as it downgraded the pandemic.

Ohio has confirmed more than 3.4 million cases of COVID-19 since March 2020, though health officials have said at-home testing has made data tracking difficult. The state has also reported more than 140,000 hospitalizations related to the virus.

More than 42,000 Ohioans have died from COVID-19 since March 2020, according to Ohio Department of Health data.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio school choice programs debate
The ‘backpack bill’ is back on the table in Ohio
Two people were shot on Tuesday night, Maumee Police say.
Maumee Police: Two people shot in Toledo, victims drive to Maumee convenient store
A Jefferson Schools official was arrested Tuesday as part of a human trafficking prevention...
Monroe County VIPER task force arrests school official in human trafficking operation
MSP says that Steven Bails and his wife Narena Bails were arrested in North Carolina after a...
MSP: Two suspects identified in murder of Monroe Woman
The space is being transformed into a culinary innovation center.
A tasty new life for the old Civic Auditorium at the Erie Street Market

Latest News

10 days in jail for 2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during Lake Erie walleye tournament
Ethan dissects an owl pellet
Ethan dissects an owl pellet
Book Club: Alice Oseman revisits "Solitaire"
Book Club: Alice Oseman revisits "Solitaire"
Toledo mayor holding fundraising luncheon for United Negro College Fund Friday
Toledo mayor holding fundraising luncheon for United Negro College Fund Friday
The motorcyclist crashed while traveling southbound on I-75 just before the 280 split.
Motorcyclist in crash saved by deputies