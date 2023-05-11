Birthday Club
Police: Missing Sylvania Township woman believed to be harmed

Police say they believe a missing woman was harmed after an investigation at a Sylvania...
Police say they believe a missing woman was harmed after an investigation at a Sylvania Township home in the 7400 block of Timbers Edge Blvd. This photo was taken May 10, 2023.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Police say they believe a missing woman was harmed after an investigation at a Sylvania Township home.

The Canton Ohio Police Department asked Sylvania Township Police on May 5 to check on the safety of a woman who lives in the 7400 block of Timbers Edge Boulevard, according to a statement from the Sylvania Township Police Department on Thursday. Officers from Sylvania Township PD and the U.S. Marshal’s Service went into the home and did not find the woman.

Police say information they later gathered led Sylvania PD to believe the woman has been harmed and is missing. Sylvania PD said the department will not release any additional information at this time as the investigation is ongoing. Sylvania PD said the department does not believe the public or any other individual is at risk.

13abc crews saw Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents at the home on Wednesday. On Thursday, the Canton Police Department told 13abc the department does not have a report as to why there was a welfare check at the Sylvania Township location, saying the case is not its investigation.

