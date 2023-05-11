Six arson fires in Toledo neighborhood cause concern for residents

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fire investigators announced there have been six cases of arson in a Toledo neighborhood and while their ruling is a step forward in their investigations, it doesn’t bring much comfort to the people who live there.

The residents who live near the intersection of Junction and Buckingham awoke to a loud boom on the morning of May 11.

“I just happen to look out the window and I see all these lights,” said Christopher Glover-Burr who lives in the neighborhood. “And I look out the door and I’m like, c’mon man, I know this ain’t another fire.”

This fire is the seventh in and around the Junction neighborhood since April 5. Toledo fire investigators are saying the cause of the fire is arson.

“We may consider that there’s a serial arsonist, or there might be some nefarious activity going on or other criminal activity that may cause this,” said Pvt. Sterling Rahe with the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department.

Investigators determined that four fires on Buckingham, two on Junction and one on Pulaski were arson. Investigators say they are currently reevaluating the April 5 fire that is currently listed as an accidental fire.

“Just a couple of weeks ago, there was a fire right across from the house,” said Glover-Burr.

Multiple residents were asked about the fires but only one was willing to talk to 13abc as most said they weren’t comfortable because they were afraid their home could be next.

“A lot of these people in the neighborhoods are afraid,” said Pvt. Rahe “They don’t want to talk for fear of retribution. They’re also concerned about their homes, their properties.”

Glover-Burr lives in the area with his six children and he says he just wants the neighborhood to do better.

“Eventually, you’re going to get caught. What happens in the dark is going to come to light,” said Glover-Burr. “We just gotta do better by each other, help each other, help each other grow, and quit all this nonsense.”

