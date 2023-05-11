Birthday Club
Toledo man found not guilty in Douglas Rd. shooting

By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Toledo man was found not guilty Thursday in a 2022 shooting.

According to court documents, Robert Demars was found not guilty after facing a felonious assault charge.

According to Toledo Police, Demars was arrested in relation to a shooting that took place in the 4100 block of Douglas Road in August 2022.

