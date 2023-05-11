TPS teacher accused of slamming student’s head on desk, breaking front teeth

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo Public Schools paraprofessional is accused of breaking a student’s two front teeth on Wednesday.

The incident happened on May 10 at Robinson Elementary. The mother of the student tells 13abc that her son should never come home from school looking like he did.

The paraprofessional is accused of assaulting the second grader.

“What was he thinking and how is he that angry to put his hands on a child in that matter,” said Tiffany Smith, the student’s mother. “He had to have done it before to be that comfortable with him putting his hands on my son.”

According to a TPS incident report, the incident took place in the classroom.

“The para, he grabbed my son by the back of the neck and slammed his face on the desk and knocked out his two front teeth,” said Smith. “Why? because my son wouldn’t sit down. He asked my son to sit down, and my son wouldn’t sit down.”

The nurse at the school filled out the incident report which claims the student was acting irate. It states the student’s two upper front teeth were broke and were found on the desk.

“He went to the nurse, they put his tooth in milk and then called me,” said Smith. “We had to go to the dentist for emergency, but they couldn’t do nothing because it was too swollen so they gave him antibiotics until it goes down. Then I had to take him to the emergency room as well to make sure he, overall, was ok.”

TPS issued the following statement to 13abc:

“Toledo Public Schools is investigating an incident that occurred yesterday at Robinson Elementary School involving a paraprofessional. The paraprofessional has been placed on unpaid leave pending the outcome of the inquiry. The district cannot comment further at this time as the investigation into this matter is ongoing.”

Smith says she wants TPD and the school to take action against the employee.

“They are his permanents, and he has to live with this forever.”

The school district has also notified Lucas County Children Services.

