Two grazed by bullets after two suspects shot into their car
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were hit by gunfire just after midnight Thursday while they were sitting in a car.
According to Toledo Police, a 47-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were on the 1000 block of Forsythe when two unknown individuals shot at their car.
Both were taken to St. Vincent Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
