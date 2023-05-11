Birthday Club
Two grazed by bullets after two suspects shot into their car
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were hit by gunfire just after midnight Thursday while they were sitting in a car.

According to Toledo Police, a 47-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were on the 1000 block of Forsythe when two unknown individuals shot at their car.

Both were taken to St. Vincent Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

