10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to human trafficking sting in North Olmsted.
The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to human trafficking sting in North Olmsted.(Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)
By Alec Sapolin and Avery Williams
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to human trafficking sting in North Olmsted.

Ohio Attorney General announced the May 11 arrests after a judge in the Lorain County Courts sentenced a man to life in prison for human trafficking.

The attorney general said the following men were arrested:

  • Ahmed Aljabri, Cleveland, 41
  • Sha Chuwan, Erie, Pennsylvania, 32
  • Dan Keenan, Jr., Westlake, 53
  • William Minor, Cleveland, 52
  • Jeffrey Ohl, La Grange, 53
  • Erwin Palma-Torres, Garrettsville, 30
  • Jacob Safran, Royal Oak, Michigan, 32
  • Raymond Schillinger, Akron, 53
  • Carl Whepley Jr., Perry, 55
  • Errol Jackson, Lorain, 35.

Officials said Jackson is a registered Tier III sex offender.

Officials also said a middle school teacher and a non-profit executive are included in those who were arrested.

19 News has confirmed that Keenan, Jr. is the former superintendent for Westlake City Schools.

Keenan was also a wrestling coach at Lee Burneson Middle School from 2015-2018, and an assistant coach during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

Westlake school officials confirmed Keenan is no longer associated with the district in any way, shape, or form.

19 News confirmed the middle school teacher arrested is Jeffrey Ohl of Keystone Local Schools.

Superintendent Dan White released the following statement: “Jeffrey Ohl was arrested and charged with engaging in prostitution, per a statement from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. As soon as we were made aware of the situation, Ohl was immediately suspended and is barred from District property. We are cooperating with law enforcement. Legally, we are not able to comment on ongoing police investigations.”

The attorney general said seven potential victims were identified during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

