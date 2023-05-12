Birthday Club
5/12: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast

Dry for much of this weekend, but spotty showers are possible.
By Derek Witt
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
It will be warm and a bit humid this afternoon with spotty showers and highs in the low 80s. Isolated, slow-moving showers are likely tonight into Saturday morning. Spotty downpours will bring locally heavy rainfall, but most of the area will see very little. Showers ending by lunchtime Saturday, then partial clearing for the afternoon with highs in the mid-70s. Mother’s Day will be cooler and mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-60s. An isolated shower is possible on Sunday evening, but the day will be mainly dry. Lots of sunshine next week! Monday and Tuesday will bring highs in the low to mid-70s, and a brief shower is possible Tuesday night. Wednesday and Thursday will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s, but still sunny.

