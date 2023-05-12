Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
ODI Phone Bank

Body camera video shows Elyria police pulling drug bust suspect out of the clothes dryer

Elyria police officers found Michael McClosky hiding in the dryer of a home on Kenyon Avenue.
Elyria police officers found Michael McClosky hiding in the dryer of a home on Kenyon Avenue.(Elyria Police)
By Kelly Kennedy
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police arrested seven people following a massive drug bust at a home on Kenyon Avenue last Saturday.

On Thursday 19 News obtained a copy of the body camera footage that shows the shocking arrests.

“Get your leg out now!” an officer ordered Michael McClosky when he found him hiding inside a clothes dryer. “That’s enough! He was hiding in the dryer. What are you doing dude?”

“I have felony warrants you know that,” McClosky told the officer. “I don’t know if they wanna pick me up or not.”

Officers also busted Brandon Sherill, who they found hiding under the stairs. They found Stephanie Price in the attic.

“You got any weapons?” an officer asked Price.

“No,” she said.

“Look at me he gave you the dope to take up here,” an officer said. “Give it to me now.”

“I don’t have it,” Price claimed.

Jason Smith was caught hiding under blankets in the basement.

“You really think we’re that dumb? Get up! Stand up!” officers ordered Smith.

Officers arrested a total of two women and five men.

They found fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, Xanax, syringes, and other drug paraphernalia inside the home.

“This has nothing to do with me! I wanna know why you guys are even here, “Price said.

“So then why are you hiding in the attic?” an officer asked.

“Because you guys freaked me out,” she said.

A few people were charged on outstanding warrants, the others facing drug possession charges and the home tenant was charged with permitting drug abuse in the home as well.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The proposal would legalize it for adults 21 and older and allow Ohioans to grow their own...
Efforts to legalize recreational marijuana in Ohio
Ohio school choice programs debate
The ‘backpack bill’ is back on the table in Ohio
Dep. Chief Rettig with Sylvania Township Police said Nicole Jones, 53, is missing and may have...
Police: Missing, hurt Sylvania Twp. woman connected to kidnapping suspect who fled to Mexico
The incident happened on May 10 at Robinson Elementary.
TPS paraprofessional accused of slamming student’s head on desk, breaking front teeth
Police say they believe a missing woman was harmed after an investigation at a Sylvania...
Police: Missing Sylvania Township woman believed to be harmed

Latest News

Marketplace: Gallon, Takacs & Boissoneault (Motorcycle Safety)
Marketplace: Gallon, Takacs & Boissoneault (Motorcycle Safety)
5/12: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast
5/12: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
Police say they believe a missing woman was harmed after an investigation at a Sylvania...
Missing Sylvania Twp. mother connected to kidnapping suspect killed, police say
13abc Week in Review: May 12, 2023
The purpose of the outreach sessions is to provide information about the Emergency Rental...
City of Toledo announces rental assistance outreach sessions