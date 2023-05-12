Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Brother uses slingshot to save sister from being abducted, police say

An older brother was able to help save his sister from being abducted, Michigan police say.
An older brother was able to help save his sister from being abducted, Michigan police say.(SEInnovation via Canva)
By Brianna Owczarzak and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - An 8-year-old girl in Michigan was able to escape an alleged kidnapper with the help of her older brother.

According to Michigan State Police, the girl was mushroom hunting in her backyard on Wednesday when an unknown male appeared from the woods.

The male suspect held the victim’s mouth shut before a struggle ensued and the girl was able to break free.

Police said the girl’s 13-year-old brother witnessed the assault and shot the suspect with his slingshot,

The 17-year-old suspect ended up being hit in the head and chest, according to authorities.

A family member reportedly spotted the 17-year-old leaving the area and troopers were able to find him hiding at a nearby gas station.

Police did not release the suspect’s name due to his age, but they said he was taken into custody where he confessed that he planned to severely beat the young girl.

The teen is facing charges that include attempted kidnapping and assault. Authorities said he will be charged as an adult and was booked in jail on a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The proposal would legalize it for adults 21 and older and allow Ohioans to grow their own...
Efforts to legalize recreational marijuana in Ohio
Ohio school choice programs debate
The ‘backpack bill’ is back on the table in Ohio
The incident happened on May 10 at Robinson Elementary.
TPS paraprofessional accused of slamming student’s head on desk, breaking front teeth
Dep. Chief Rettig with Sylvania Township Police said Nicole Jones, 53, is missing and may have...
Police: Missing, hurt Sylvania Twp. woman connected to kidnapping suspect who fled to Mexico
Police say they believe a missing woman was harmed after an investigation at a Sylvania...
Police: Missing Sylvania Township woman believed to be harmed

Latest News

The Mayor’s third annual luncheon to benefit the United Negro College Fund took place on May 12...
Mayor’s luncheon benefits United Negro College Fund for students
FILE -The ARC Automotive manufacturing plant is seen, July 14, 2015 in Knoxville, Tenn. The...
Tennessee company refuses US request to recall 67 million potentially dangerous air bag inflators
The Mayor’s third annual luncheon to benefit the United Negro College Fund took place on May 12...
Mayor’s luncheon benefits United Negro College Fund for students
Republican lawmakers scheduled an August special election this week to ask voters if whether...
Why it Matters: Ohio's August special election