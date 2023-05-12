Birthday Club
Citing financial struggles, ProMedica sells Michigan hospital

ProMedica entered an asset purchase agreement with American Healthcare Systems but the price was not disclosed.
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica is selling its Coldwater Regional Hospital due to financial challenges, the company said in a statement.

The company is selling the Michigan facility to a California firm. ProMedica entered an asset purchase agreement with American Healthcare Systems but the price was not disclosed.

“The pandemic and its fallout, including staffing shortages and rapidly rising expenses, have further strained finances at hospitals across the country — and Coldwater Regional Hospital has been no exception,” Alan Sattler, the hospital’s president, said in a statement. “With the financial strain ProMedica has been experiencing, especially since the pandemic, it has become necessary for us to revisit our options for Coldwater Regional Hospital.”

Our media partner The Blade Reports American Healthcare Systems plans to keep the hospital running.

“Considering the current health care landscape where 30% of rural hospitals are at risk of closing in the near future, this sales transaction is good news for Coldwater,” said Sattler. “We believe that transitioning the hospital to American Healthcare Systems is the best option to help ensure that the Coldwater community continues to have acute care close to home.”

A spokesperson for ProMedica said the company has no plans that would impact other hospital and ambulatory operations.

