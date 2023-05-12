Birthday Club
City of Toledo announces rental assistance outreach sessions

The purpose of the outreach sessions is to provide information about the Emergency Rental Assistance Program and to encourage eligible households to apply for assistance.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s Department of Housing and Community Development has announced it will be hosting rental assistance one-on-one outreach sessions over the next few months.

The purpose of the outreach sessions is to provide information about the Emergency Rental Assistance Program and to encourage eligible households to apply for assistance.

According to the City, ERAP is designed to provide up to 18 months of assistance to eligible households, including current and future rent, past due rent, late fees, new renter fees, security deposits, utility deposits and utility payments.

To learn more and to determine if you are eligible for assistance, the City encourages those who are interested at attend one of the following meetings:

  • Week 1: West Toledo Library located at 1320 W. Sylvania Ave.
    • May 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
    • May 17 from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Week 2: Main Library located at 325 N. Michigan St.
    • May 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
    • June 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Week 3: Mott Library located at 1010 Dorr St.
    • June 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
    • June 15 from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Week 4: Main Library located at 325 N. Michigan St.
    • June 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
    • June 29 from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

