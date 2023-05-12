Dog thrown into Port Clinton dumpster finds new home

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - A dog thrown into a Port Clinton dumpster is on her way to a new home.

The dog who has since been named Hope was adopted on Friday. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Dog Warden Division who took Hope in after she was found in the dumpster received such an overwhelming response from people wanting to give the dog a new home, the agency held a raffle for those looking to adopt. The department livestreamed the drawing on Facebook.

The Port Clinton Police Department said last Friday someone threw the dog in the dumpster at a Hy-Miler convenience store in Port Clinton. The Humane Society director told 13abc last week the door and lids on the dumpster were closed when the dog was found.

Authorities are asking the public if anyone knows who is responsible for throwing the dog in the dumpster. The sheriff’s office said investigators have reviewed surveillance footage and conducted interviews in the case. The investigation is ongoing. A group of citizens have also collected $900 as a reward for anyone who has information.

While Hope’s circumstances are unusual, the Humane Society of Ottawa County said they’ve seen an uptick in surrendered animals post-pandemic, after a rush of people adopted cats and dogs during lockdown, a time when they were often at home.

There is help available for those who are struggling.

“What we’ll do is help people out with food. If they’ve hit a rough spot and they can’t afford to take care of the dog, we’ll get them some until they can get back in a better position and we’ll also help with vetting, like paying for vet appointments if their dog is sick or has something wrong,” said Humane Society of Ottawa County Assistant Director Abbey Bahs, “It’s better to call here and see what we can do to help than to just let it loose.”

Anyone with information on who may have dumped Hope is asked to contact the Ottawa County Dog Warden at (419) 898-1368.

13abc’s Zain Omair will have more on this story Friday night on Action News at 11:00 p.m.

The following report aired May 5, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.