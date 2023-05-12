Birthday Club
Driving simulator teaches students good habits at Toledo Technology Academy

By Sophie Bates
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Friday, sophomores and juniors at the Toledo Technology Academy took part in a driving simulation designed to teach them the dangers of distracted and impaired driving.

“Recently, I started driving to get my hours in so I can get my actual license and it kinda helped me because it showed me I really should not be texting and driving,” said Alex Ramirez, a sophomore. “It was really hard for me to even do it on there, so I would doubt anyone would be able to manage to pull it off in person.”

“We use virtual reality goggles as well as a motion base. So, when the kids get in, they put the goggles on and they feel like they’re in that virtual world. They start driving around and their impairment level gets worse,” said Ben Middleton, a tour guide for the National Save a Life Tour.

The tour came to the school for free. The Senior Director says she’s glad for the learning opportunity.

“I worry about my students. I would feel awful if something happened to them. So, as they’re becoming drivers -- 16, 17 years old -- I want them to have this experience,” said Susan Rowe-Finley.

