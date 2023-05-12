Family of Dee Warner continues fight to legally declare her dead

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The family of Dee Warner, the woman from Lenawee County who has been missing for just over two years, is continuing their fight to legally declare her dead.

Attorneys for the family appeared in front of a judge on May 12. According to WXYZ in Detroit, Dee’s husband, Dale, took the stand in court saying he has no objection to a petition submitted by Warner’s children to legally declare her dead. The petition was filed last year with the Lenawee County Probate Court.

Dale Warner is named as a person of interest in the case but has not been charged with any crime. His attorney says that Dale has nothing to do with his wife’s disappearance.

According to court records, more than 4,000 acres of land have been searched in this case. 13abc was on scene last week as searches took place in Lenawee County in relation to Warner’s disappearance.

Another hearing is set for June 20.

