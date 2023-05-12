Birthday Club
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 19

By InvestigateTV staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(InvestigateTV) — This Week on InvestigateTV: An off-duty, hired officer misusing police powers, dragging innocent people from their home without a warrant. Plus, a vulnerability at TSA checkpoints could mean more shootings at airports. Brendan Keefe reports. WHERE TO WATCH ICYMI – Watch last week’s episode.

No-Knock Raid: Underpaid law enforcement officers rely on extra jobs for private companies in their police uniforms in order to pay the bills. Sometimes their private employers ask them to use — or ignore — the law to help their businesses. This story looks at a case where an off-duty, hired officer uses police powers at the wrong house.

Airport Security: A gunman was able to reach into his bag during secondary screening, retrieve his pistol, and open fire inside Atlanta’s airport in the secure area. How did this happen? We have the body cams and surveillance video. Some airports nationwide have these barriers – others don’t.

Cigarette Butt Closes Cold Case: A gruesome murder that gripped the nation. A mourning family breathes a sigh of relief. After more than 50 years Rita Curran’s cold case is finally closed. Darren Perron has the story.

Wrongful Murder Conviction: Since 1989, more than 3,000 people have had their convictions reversed, according to the National Registry of Exonerations. Black Americans make up less than 14% of the U.S. population, but according to the registry they make up more than 50% of the listed exonerations.

Angie Ricono introduces us to two men who were wrongly imprisoned and formed a brotherhood while fighting to prove their innocence.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

